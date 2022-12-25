Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.62

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $15.92. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 19,413 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $576.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.