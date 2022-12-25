China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $6.43. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 261,459 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
China Automotive Systems Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.24.
Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems
An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.