China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $6.43. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 261,459 shares.

CAAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.24.

China Automotive Systems last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company's stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

