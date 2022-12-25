Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.80

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.80 and traded as high as $21.09. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 8,631 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $244.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

See Also

