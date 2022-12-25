Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Trading Up 6.3%

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.15 and last traded at 0.15. Approximately 25,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 158,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

Rio2 Trading Up 6.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.11.

About Rio2

(Get Rating)

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.