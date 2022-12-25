Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $4.62. Teekay shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 421,896 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Teekay Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $465.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teekay by 97.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teekay by 55.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 450,723 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Teekay by 205.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 797,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Teekay during the third quarter valued at $2,251,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
