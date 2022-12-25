Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $4.62. Teekay shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 421,896 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $465.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teekay by 97.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teekay by 55.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 450,723 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Teekay by 205.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 797,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Teekay during the third quarter valued at $2,251,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.