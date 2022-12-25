Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $11.32. Pearson shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 186,412 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 940 ($11.42) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.20) to GBX 910 ($11.05) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,015.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 175.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

