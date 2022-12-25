Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $11.32. Pearson shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 186,412 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 940 ($11.42) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.20) to GBX 910 ($11.05) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,015.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
