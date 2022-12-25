China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.98

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $20.93. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 5,091 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.07%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.