Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.58. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 75,447 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

The company has a market cap of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

