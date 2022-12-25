Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.97

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $12.26. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 65,797 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently -23.95%.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.