QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.53. QC shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 28,100 shares changing hands.
QC Stock Down 4.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.
QC Company Profile
QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QC (QCCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.