Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $1.99. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 44,164 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

