The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.10. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 5,447 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The LGL Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The LGL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

