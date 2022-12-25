Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.20. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 92,675 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $365.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 1.3% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 166.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 43.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
