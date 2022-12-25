Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.20. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 92,675 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $365.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 1.3% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 166.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 43.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.