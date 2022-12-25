Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter.

Optical Cable Stock Up 4.3 %

Optical Cable stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Optical Cable has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Institutional Trading of Optical Cable

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Optical Cable

Separately, TheStreet cut Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.