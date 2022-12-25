Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $9.85 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00068871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

