Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 190.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

AHH opened at $11.69 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In related news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $109,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

