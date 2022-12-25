Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.627 per share by the bank on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $40.98 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 350.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 107.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

