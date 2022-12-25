MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 109.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $1,084,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $878.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $899.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $850.93. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.56 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

