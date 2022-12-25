The Toro Company (TTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 11th

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toro to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $112.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 3.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Toro by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.