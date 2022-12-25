Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.48. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Finward Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 22.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

