PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.
Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund
Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 27,791 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.