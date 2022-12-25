PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 10,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans bought 12,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 27,791 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

See Also

