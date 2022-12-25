Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flexsteel Industries has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of FLXS opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLXS shares. TheStreet downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

