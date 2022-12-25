Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.60 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 36.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.