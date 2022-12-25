American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Raises Dividend to $1.56 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 1.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

American Tower has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 134.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.91 and a 200-day moving average of $235.48. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

