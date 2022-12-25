WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,764 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of ACI Worldwide worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $21.97 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

