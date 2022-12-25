Contrasting KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) & Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Rating) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for KM Wedding Events Management and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verb Technology has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 2,280.95%. Given Verb Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Verb Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology $10.52 million 1.14 -$34.49 million ($0.31) -0.37

KM Wedding Events Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

Profitability

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -269.61% -155.57% -72.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Verb Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About KM Wedding Events Management

(Get Rating)

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

About Verb Technology

(Get Rating)

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as design and printing services for welcome and starter kits; fulfilment services, which include managing the preparation, handling, and shipping of custom-branded merchandise; and subscription-based application services. It serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, educational institutions, and not-for-profit organizations, as well as clients in the entertainment industry and the burgeoning CBD industry, among other business sectors. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in American Fork, Utah.

