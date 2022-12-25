HEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $12.88 billion and $1.75 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002533 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $865.25 or 0.05139697 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00498930 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.63 or 0.29561834 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
