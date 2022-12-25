Huobi BTC Price Hits $16,799.18 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $654.66 million and approximately $84,044.25 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $16,799.18 or 0.99797456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

