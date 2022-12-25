Cartesi (CTSI) Hits Market Capitalization of $67.35 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $67.35 million and $2.56 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $865.25 or 0.05139697 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00498930 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.63 or 0.29561834 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,268,566 tokens. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

