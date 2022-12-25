Prom (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.52 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Prom has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00025098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $77.10 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014562 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041026 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227712 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://prom.io/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

