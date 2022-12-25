Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

