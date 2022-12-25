BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $113.74 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $16,832.96 or 0.99998132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $113.74 million and approximately $36.26 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014562 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041026 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227712 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,835.85664178 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,390,318.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.