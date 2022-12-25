Head to Head Survey: Modiv (NYSE:MDV) versus CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Modiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Modiv pays out -82.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Modiv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 2.53 -$440,000.00 ($1.39) -8.83 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $128.13 million 0.26 -$11.53 million ($1.57) -1.40

This table compares Modiv and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Modiv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Modiv and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Modiv presently has a consensus target price of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 57.28%. Given Modiv’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -16.33% -2.64% -1.41% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -11.27% 1.23% 0.32%

Summary

Modiv beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

