Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 7,371 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after purchasing an additional 116,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Stephens upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

