CGN Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

