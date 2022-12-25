Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $43.84 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00237204 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00077200 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053837 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

