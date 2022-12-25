Comparing InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) & AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for InVivo Therapeutics and AtriCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A AtriCure 0 0 4 0 3.00

AtriCure has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.86%. Given AtriCure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AtriCure is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

8.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and AtriCure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.90 million ($8.14) -0.25 AtriCure $274.33 million 7.41 $50.20 million ($1.22) -35.81

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -78.11% -63.33% AtriCure -17.76% -12.09% -9.46%

Summary

AtriCure beats InVivo Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InVivo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, the company sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.