Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $666,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $71.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

