Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

SJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

