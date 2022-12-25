Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 661.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.92 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

