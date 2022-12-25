380 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,621,000 after buying an additional 174,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after buying an additional 74,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

