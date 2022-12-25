Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,700 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $208.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $264.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,126 shares of company stock worth $14,520,536. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.