Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,683 shares of company stock worth $7,122,477 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $114.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

