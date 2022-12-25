Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of FV opened at $46.54 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

