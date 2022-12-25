Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,848 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,898 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,363 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($77.66) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

BUD opened at $60.37 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

