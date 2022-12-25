Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 381,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,357,000 after purchasing an additional 261,702 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $136.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

