Pendal Group Ltd Buys 54,736 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 87.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,889 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 337,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

