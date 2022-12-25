Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 127.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 448.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

