Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 195.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,066 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,082,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after buying an additional 2,220,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

