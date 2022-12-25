Pendal Group Ltd Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

